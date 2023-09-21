A happy ending is in sight for Warrawong sweethearts who had a hasty hospital wedding in the midst of a grave health emergency.
Ebony Gamble wasn't sure if her love Jake Mitchell would survive an upcoming surgical procedure as the pair slipped rings on one another's fingers at Wollongong Hospital on August 25.
The ceremony came eight days after Jake, a fit and healthy 24-year-old, was rushed to the hospital ICU with an inexplicable, large blood clot lodged in a vital vessel to his liver.
Jake was wed from a hospital bed, his body covered in tubes. In the days the followed, his hands became so thin, his wedding ring slipped clean off his finger.
The surgery went ahead on shaky terms on September 11, after scans revealed Jake's bowel was rapidly dying from a lack of blood flow.
Doctors removed 50cm of the organ in theatre. There has been infection to grapple with, and a staggering surgical wound requiring a whopping 42 staples.
But in recent days, Ebony has seen the colour return to her love's face.
"He can walk around now - it's incredible," the new Mrs Mitchell told the Mercury on Thursday, September 21.
"Having a 90 per cent chance that he wasn't going to come home, to hopefully having him home in a few weeks is phenomenal - absolutely phenomenal.
"He's got his spark back again and a big smile and it's wonderful. He's got a long road ahead but we'll take it on together."
Ebony has visited Jake in the hospital twice daily for the past five weeks. The emergency has come while she is on maternity leave with the couple's now nine-month-old daughter, Lilly.
Katrina Birch, the partner of Jake's father Glen Mitchell, has launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at supporting the couple as they attempt to rebuild their lives.
Jake, who operated machines at a Unanderra recycling facility until he took ill, is expected to need lengthy care and support at home before he can potentially return to work.
"He's going to be out of work a long time, so they're going to struggle," Miss Birch said.
"Ebony's been on maternity leave, so the financial strain that they're copping at the moment is insane. We want to keep her out of work for as long as possible because this has been a massive thing for her as well, and because of all the care that Jake's going to require at home.
"Of all the weddings I've been to, theirs was the most beautiful and loving that I've seen by far. She's a very down-to-earth girl and we all love her to bits."
Ebony put a call-out for help securing a dress in time for her big day, and the generosity of the community shone through as people rushed to offer to help.
She told the Mercury she remained forever grateful to the couple's many supporters.
"A massive thankyou to every single person in the entire Illawarra that has supported us and given us love and hope," she said. "It's amazing and overwhelming how wonderful everyone has been, allowing us to keep our positive outlook on life.
"It's absolutely mind-blowing that people would put their hard-earned money towards us.
"Every cent we got from the wedding, we put on rent. Everything else we can figure out, as long as we can keep a roof over our heads is the main thing."
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jake-mitchell-on-his-road-to-recovery to support the crowdfunding campaign.
