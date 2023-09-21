It's been a rugby season on fast-forward for Austinmer's Eamon Doyle - which might seem odd as he suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury on April 1.
Instead, the Woonona Shamrocks junior has powered through rehab after tearing his meniscus that fateful day and played for NSW Waratahs U18s against Queensland this week.
What's even better is that NSW won the clash in Sydney 47-40.
And if that's not enough, the Year 12 student at one of Sydney's famous rugby nurseries, St Joseph's College, has been selected to join the NSW Waratahs senior academy.
While his Year 12 formal was front of mind on Thursday, Doyle admits he thought his season was over before it began.
"I thought my season was gone. It was just something I thought I had to put to the back on my mind."
But, what started as an eight-month recovery process ended up being a 14-week process, his dad Chris explained.
"The surgeon thought he could cut the recovery time in half and in the end, it was a few weeks quicker than that.
"Eamon worked really hard."
He managed to squeeze in the last four games of the GPS season and is now pumped at the prospect of joining the Waratahs' senior academy.
"I'm starting to get on track so I can be a professional rugby player," Eamon said.
"I didn't think it was realistic when I was younger but during [the] COVID [years] I had a big growth spurt and it made a huge difference."
Now the 196cm backrower is looking forward to training five days a week with the Tahs and playing for Sydney University in the Shute Shield next season.
He's keen to follow in the footsteps of former teammate and Wollongong junior Ollie McCrea in earning NSW U19 honours and then look towards Junior Wallabies selection.
"The ultimate goal is to be a Wallaby," Eamon said, citing another Shamrocks product as a source of inspiration.
"I haven't met Jed Holloway but he's one of those players you can't help admire."
Having played U8s to U15s for Woonona Shamrocks, as well as making the Illawarriors junior rep teams before boarding at St Joesph's, Eamon's career trajectory is definitely on similar lines - just maybe on fast-forward.
