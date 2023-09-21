Shellharbour village residents are watching in dismay as the construction footprint for the final parcel of land in the Shell Cove development surges towards the back of dunes at South Beach, levelling vegetation and mature trees in the process.
Shellharbour resident Hetty Cummins said in the past six weeks the works have accelerated, turning what were once tall trees to piles of twigs and branches.
"It's shocking to see that closer towards the beach is being impacted," she said.
In maps submitted as part of the planning process, the site boundary begins west of the current amenities block at the end of Boollawrroo and follows the curve of the shoreline south.
When the Mercury visited on Wednesday, site fencing was further to the west of the amenities block, outside the indicated site boundary and closer to the dunes.
A spokesperson for Shellharbour City Council said the work site extended further east where a footpath is under construction, linking Boollwarrooo with the northern breakwater.
"As part of the boat harbour approval this rehabilitation program involves stabilising the existing dune with clean sand and the construction of four new access tracks through to the beach," the spokesperson said.
"It also includes removal of invasive weed species as identified by the environmental consultants' report. The area will be revegetated by a select list of native species."
However, Ms Cummuns the amount of vegetation being cleared including the large, mature trees.
In the Statement of Environmental Effects prepared by SLR Consulting Australia on behalf of developer Frasers Property Australia, it is noted that "vegetation loss" will occur, partly due to the relocation of Boollwarroo Parade eastwards, towards the dunes.
However, the vegetation clearing is proposed to be offset through revegetation planting. A separate biodiversity development assessment report found clearing is acceptable, subject to the proposed replanting and management.
Once complete, Precinct H or the 'Peninsula Precinct' in the Shell Cove development will comprise 66 blocks of land, marketed as beachfront land with direct access to Shellharbour South Beach.
Ms Cummins said the community knew that some vegetation had to be cleared for the project, but what was occurring went beyond their expectations.
"We always knew that there was going to be development here, but we thought they'd be further away from the beach, and now we've got grave concerns that because of the disappearing trees that habitats are going to be changed."
Even beyond the expanded site boundary, construction is having an impact, the residents say.
A pathway between the beach and the green space recently flooded. Residents suggest this was due to excavation occurring nearby which led to runoff pooling at the bottom of the dune.
Residents say these impacts and others would create a permanent impact outside the zone where construction was meant to occur.
"This is over and beyond what we thought was going to happen," Ms Cummins said. "Obviously, this is a beautiful beach and people want to live near the beach, and that's the marketing strategy behind the development, but when you move into a space like this, you want to live among why you came, to have shade, the beach and then animals. You need to keep that aspect as well."
