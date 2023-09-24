Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Primbee residents protest bid to bring back slag dump DA at Korrongulla Swamp

Ben Langford
Kate McIlwain
By Ben Langford, and Kate McIlwain
Updated September 24 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 150 Primbee residents turned up to voice their concerns over an attempt to bring a 1982 slag dumping development approval for Korrongulla Swamp back from the dead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.