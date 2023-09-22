Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Korrongulla Swamp should be site for 'emplacement' of unspecified materials, landowner tells Wollongong City Council

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated September 22 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The yellowed plans from the 1982 DA appear to show the water body filled in with unknown material.
The yellowed plans from the 1982 DA appear to show the water body filled in with unknown material.

Residents want more information about what materials would be brought in to Korrongulla Swamp under an attempt to bring a 1982 slag dumping development approval back from the dead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.