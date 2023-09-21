Illawarra Mercury
Rupert Murdoch to quit as head of News Corp and Fox, Lachlan to take over

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated September 23 2023 - 12:19am, first published September 22 2023 - 3:03am
Rupert Murdoch has announced he will step down from running News Corp and Fox.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch will step down as head of News Corp and Fox Corporation and hand over to his son Lachlan, in the most significant disruption the companies have faced in decades.

