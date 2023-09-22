Kieran Govers never thought life as a part-time hockey player and aspiring coach would be that busy.
Not that the former Kookaburra from Albion Park is complaining. In fact, Govers is relishing the challenge.
Like he did in his illustrious playing career with Australia where he won three Champions Trophy titles, two World Cup titles, a Commonwealth Games gold and a London Olympic bronze, Govers is leaving no stone unturned to succeed.
Though travelling to Adelaide once a week to train with the Adelaide Fire ahead of the start of the Hockey One League season combined with his travel commitments as an assistant coach/specialist analyst with the Malaysian national hockey team has been a juggling act for Govers and his young family.
But the support of his wife Nicki and their two children Toby, 3, and Leo, 6, has Govers excited about the journey ahead.
"It is a challenge. It's probably more a challenge coaching wise to let go of knowing that I can actually do stuff and spend more time on coaching, but other than that it has been good," he said.
"I've enjoyed going on tour and seeing the other side of how staff members treat a tour instead of a player, an athlete, which is obviously what I'm more used to.
"That has been good. It does balance out a little bit. There's been a lot of flying. I'll do 20 to 30 flights from May to December which is tough on the family, but it is what it is.
"It's still fresh at the moment because I've only taken the Malaysian role more seriously since probably April.
"At the moment we just take each week as it comes and try to have good planning going forward."
Govers only recently returned from two weeks in India with the Malaysian national hockey team.
He was part of the coaching team which helped Malaysia to a second-place finish in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
"We lost the final 4-3 to India. It was a very good tournament for us. It was my first one with the crew, I really enjoyed it."
Govers passed on the opportunity to join the Malaysian team in China last Thursday for the Asian Games' Olympic qualifier due to visa/accreditation issues and also to prepare for the first round of the Hockey One League season.
The 35-year-old, who is recovering well from a hip-reconstruction just six months ago, said he was looking forward to playing for Adelaide and helping their young players develop their game.
The Fire open their campaign with a game against Brisbane Blaze on October 8.
"At this stage of my career I'd say I'm spending more time in the coaching sector but still able to play at the elite level," Govers said.
"Obviously I've just come back from a hip reconstruction. I'm post surgery six months now or six and a half months, so that's been a factor in rehab and strengthening it up and all that sort of stuff.
"It's been a bit hard but I'm getting there.
"For me know it's just about getting fit and being ready to be at my best for Adelaide.
"Adelaide approached me to help them with experience and guidance and stuff, so that's my main focus, to dish out my experience to the younger group.
"Some guys I've got 15-16 years on, so I think I can use my experience to benefit Adelaide.
"NSW don't want it, so I'll go to Adelaide and help them out."
