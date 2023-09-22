Nikita Woods has etched her name in the record books after receiving the Women's Premier League's first-ever top individual honour.
Football South Coast on Friday nigh announced the Woonona talent as the first-grade's player of the year, following the inaugural WPL competition being held in the Illawarra. It capped a great 2023 for Woods, who led the league's goal-scoring with 14 goals.
Albion Park captain Brittany Ring finished as the award's runner-up.
In the other grades, Shellharbour's Emma Stretton claimed the second-grade player of the year award and Dylan Air of Thirroul secured the top youth-grade honour
Bulli shot-stopper Sayaka Koyama won the WPL first-grade goalkeeper of the year award; Woonona's Neil Castle was named first-grade coach of the year; and the leading goalscorers were Woods (firsts, 14), Woonona's Grace Tyerman (seconds, 12) and Shellharbour's Mia Flemming (21, youth grade).
Shellharbour, who earlier this month won the first-grade and youth-grade grand finals, was unveiled as the WPL's inaugural club champions on Friday night.
"The inaugural Women's Premier league season has been very successful," FSC wrote in a statement.
"It's a credit to all involved, especially the clubs who embraced the concept, which will provide a strong platform to grow the competition and game even further.
"It was a great competitive season, and we congratulate all winning clubs, coaches and players for 2023."
