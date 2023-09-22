An elderly woman reported missing from Sydney might be travelling south by train.
Rhona Levell, 77, was last seen about 10pm on Thursday, September 21.
Police and family are concerned for her welfare because she has a medical condition that requires treatment.
Rhona is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155 centimetres tall, with a thin build and short, dyed red hair.
She might be wearing dark blue trousers, a multi-coloured long-sleeved top, and a pink nightgown.
Anyone who has seen Rhona or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
