Jackson Ford: from Gerringong to New Zealand and a game away from NRL glory

All the hard work and sacrifices made - including leaving his beloved Gerringong community to move to a foreign country - are set to pay off for Jackson Ford on Saturday night.
Jackson will line up in the second row for the Warriors in his inaugural NRL preliminary final against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, with a ticket to this year's grand final at stake for the winner.
The opportunity comes almost 12 months to the date that the Gerringong Lions junior departed St George Illawarra to pursue a new chapter in New Zealand. The 25-year-old has revelled at his new home, playing 23 games and becoming one of the Warriors' most consistent performers.
For those who enjoy good synergy, it would seem appropriate if Jackson now gets his chance to compete for the NRL premiership. Back home, his old brother Nathan Ford helped guide the Lions to the Group Seven title with a 12-10 victory over Shellharbour last Sunday.
The Ford family rushed back to the Illawarra to watch Gerringong in action, less than 24 hours after they were in New Zealand to cheer Jackson and his teammates on as the Warriors thrashed Newcastle 40-10 in their elimination final.
Jackson's parents hit the road on Friday to Brisbane after securing tickets to Saturday night's preliminary final.
"Mum and Dad left this morning at 4am to drive up because they couldn't get flights up, so it's a big effort from them. It's been a big week for the family," Nathan told the Mercury.
"I kind of let him do his own thing, but we had chat on my way home after we won the grand final and he was happy for all of the boys, being a Gerringong junior. But I haven't spoken much with him this week."
Nathan said his younger sibling had embraced his opportunity at the Warriors.
"He seems to love it over there, they gave him a go when the local club didn't give him a go," he said.
"They've seen what his work ethic is. He's always been a hard worker, which has probably been his best feature his whole career. He does all of those little things that some people don't notice, but other people.
"For him to make a grand final would be magic. For him to do that a year after leaving, going over there away from his family - which has been a little bit hard for him - it would mean the world.
"We're close knit and we'd try to get as many people to that grand final as we could. I daresay the whole of Gerringong would try and get up there if they could."
This year's NRL preliminary finals feature a distinct Gerringong flavour with two Gerringong talents also lining up for the Storm against the Panthers at Accor Stadium on Friday night.
Tyran Wishart and Tariq Sims will both line up on the bench as Melbourne look to upset the reigning premiers.
