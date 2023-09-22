The stepson of a Shellharbour MP, who got in the face of his then partner and made a threat to slap her, will attempt to have his charge dismissed under mental health legislation.
Matthew James Vann, the stepson of Labor MP Anna Watson, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
The 33-year-old Albion Park resident, who has worked as a nurse, confirmed he pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation.
Two other charges of intimidation and common assault were withdrawn. Ms Watson declined to comment due to the matter being before the court.
Tendered court documents state Vann threatened to slap his then partner at her Sydney apartment on January 21 after he became "increasingly aggressive" during an argument over him refusing to pick up his rubbish.
"You deserve to be slapped across the face," Vann yelled as he raised his hand above his shoulder with an open palm, his aggression causing her to fear for her safety.
The victim reported the incident to Chatswood Police Station on February 3 and Vann was arrested the next day.
Court papers state he has autism and learning difficulties and that he was allowed Ms Watson present as a support person in custody due to his cognitive impairments.
He admitted to making the threat during an interview.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Vann will apply to be dealt with under mental health law and requested the matter be adjourned to allow time to obtain psychologist reports.
Vann will return to court on November 3 with his bail to continue. An apprehended domestic violence order is in place to protect the victim.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.