'You deserve to be slapped': Shellharbour MP's stepson Matthew Vann threatened woman

Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:21pm
Matthew James Vann departing Wollongong courthouse on September 22. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
The stepson of a Shellharbour MP, who got in the face of his then partner and made a threat to slap her, will attempt to have his charge dismissed under mental health legislation.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

23m ago
Local News

