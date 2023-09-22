Illawarra man accused of raping, grooming biological daughter

A magistrate has labelled the prosecution case against an Illawarra man charged with raping and sexually touching his biological daughter as "very strong".
The man, whose name is forbidden from publication, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Friday.
"This appears to be a very strong case indeed," Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said. "Frankly, it's a horrific situation."
The man, aged in his 50s, is facing seven charges including sexual intercourse with a child under 10, two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10, and two counts of grooming a child under 14.
He sat quietly in the AVL suite as the magistrate read out the "very distressing" accusations.
Tendered court documents state the man, who had custody of his child on weekends, raped and sexually touched her when she was aged five to eight.
The complainant disclosed several of the alleged incidents to the Illawarra Child Abuse Unit in August and September.
Police will allege the man showed his daughter images of naked women on two occasions before he touched her genitals.
It's alleged the man on another occasion pulled the girl into the bathroom and incited her to do a sexual act, however she refused. The man was arrested at his Illawarra home on Thursday.
He allegedly admitted to showing the naked images to his daughter for "educational purposes" and that he told her not to tell anyone about these discussions. He denied raping or sexually touching her.
Ms Drabble argued the man had a need to be at liberty to continue operating his business in order to pay for his defence, as the matter would ultimately go to trial, most likely not until 2025.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin opposed the man's release, pointing to the maximum penalty of life in prison the offences carry.
Sgt Pavlin said the case against him was strong due to the admissions he made.
The magistrate denied bail due to a need to "ensure community protection". An apprehended violence order was put in place to protect the child.
The matter will return to court on November 22.
