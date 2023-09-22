Illawarra musician accused of raping, grooming biological daughter

Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Illawarra musician denied bail amid allegations he groomed, raped daughter

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
September 22 2023 - 2:24pm
A magistrate has labelled the prosecution case against an Illawarra musician charged with raping and sexually touching his biological daughter as "very strong".

