Local business awards a win for all Advertising Feature

All the winners of the 2023 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

This year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

The winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as the winners made their way to the stage on September 13.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.



"We had a sell-out crowd at the presentation evening that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, and huge cheers followed as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional. This year was no exception," Mr Loe said.



"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."

Mr Loe said the awards are only possible with the support of Presenting Partner, Commonwealth Bank and Support Partners, Stockland Shellharbour, BxNetworking, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, White Key Marketing and Cornerstone.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.

Mr Loe also thanked The Fraternity Club for the high quality food and service it provided. "It was a five-star occasion," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock."