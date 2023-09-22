Congratulations to the 2023 winners Advertising Feature

Ross Transport was the winner of the highly contested 2023 Business of the Year and also won the Automotive Services award. Picture supplied

This year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards showcased the extraordinary achievements of local businesses.

During the prestigious presentation evening, awards were given out in 32 categories.

Port Kembla trucking operation Ross Transport was crowned the top honour of the night winning Business of the Year and also received the award for Outstanding Automotive Services.

Ross Transport business manager True Ross-Sawrey said they are proud to be a leading trucking company within the industry.

"It's nice to be appreciated and know that what we're doing is making a difference," she said.

Karen Meiring de Gonzalez from Skin Correctives was presented with Business Person of the Year while Giovanni Papa from Pasticceria Massimo Papa was the recipient of the Youth Award.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said he would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the winners on their achievements.

"I would also like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year," he said.

Here is a full list of the 2023 Local Business Award winners in each category:

Business of the Year

Ross Transport



Business Person of the Year

Karen Meiring de Gonzalez - Skin Correctives

Youth Award

Giovanni Papa - Pasticceria Massimo Papa



Automotive Services

Ross Transport

Bakery/Cake Business

Bakers Delight - Warilla Grove

Beauty Services

Cosmetic Injectables by Danielle Ryan

Brows & Lashes Services

Brow Precision by Casey Jane

Butcher

Christians Premium Meats

Cafe

Two Doors Up Cafe & Bar

Dance Studio

Miss Zoe's School of Dance

Early Childhood Centre

Pelican Pre-School

Education Service

EDGE Workshops T|A Sharna Dawson

Electrical Services

Unlimited Power Solutions

Fashion

Shoes & Sox Shellharbour

Fast Food/Takeaway

Boost Juice - Stockland Shellharbour

Fitness Services

Soul Fit Co

Florist

Warilla Florist and Classy Baskets

Fruit & Vegetable Shop

Country Grocer - Unanderra

Hairdresser

Mane & Glam Boutique

Health Improvement Services

Amelie Private

Jewellery Store

Pandora - Stockland Shellharbour

New Business

PR Projects Shedbuilders

Pet Care

Impeccable Pets

Pharmacy

Blooms The Chemist - Stockland Shellharbour

Photography Business

Kieara Skie Photography

Professional Services

Aegis Value Engineering

Real Estate Agency

First National Coast & Country

Restaurant

Saltwater Cafe

Service & Trade

Young Fella's Removalist

Sole Operator

South Coast Veterinary Ultrasound

Specialised Business

Nursing Solutions Group

Specialised Retail Business