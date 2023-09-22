Illawarra Mercury

Local Business Awrds WinnersAdvertising Feature

Congratulations to the 2023 winnersAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Transport was the winner of the highly contested 2023 Business of the Year and also won the Automotive Services award. Picture supplied
Ross Transport was the winner of the highly contested 2023 Business of the Year and also won the Automotive Services award. Picture supplied

This year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards showcased the extraordinary achievements of local businesses.

During the prestigious presentation evening, awards were given out in 32 categories.

Port Kembla trucking operation Ross Transport was crowned the top honour of the night winning Business of the Year and also received the award for Outstanding Automotive Services.

Ross Transport business manager True Ross-Sawrey said they are proud to be a leading trucking company within the industry.

"It's nice to be appreciated and know that what we're doing is making a difference," she said.

Karen Meiring de Gonzalez from Skin Correctives was presented with Business Person of the Year while Giovanni Papa from Pasticceria Massimo Papa was the recipient of the Youth Award.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said he would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the winners on their achievements.

"I would also like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year," he said.

Here is a full list of the 2023 Local Business Award winners in each category:

Business of the Year

  • Ross Transport


Business Person of the Year

  • Karen Meiring de Gonzalez - Skin Correctives

Youth Award

  • Giovanni Papa - Pasticceria Massimo Papa


Automotive Services

  • Ross Transport

Bakery/Cake Business

  • Bakers Delight - Warilla Grove

Beauty Services

  • Cosmetic Injectables by Danielle Ryan

Brows & Lashes Services

  • Brow Precision by Casey Jane

Butcher

  • Christians Premium Meats

Cafe

  • Two Doors Up Cafe & Bar

Dance Studio

  • Miss Zoe's School of Dance

Early Childhood Centre

  • Pelican Pre-School

Education Service

  • EDGE Workshops T|A Sharna Dawson

Electrical Services

  • Unlimited Power Solutions

Fashion

  • Shoes & Sox Shellharbour

Fast Food/Takeaway

  • Boost Juice - Stockland Shellharbour

Fitness Services

  • Soul Fit Co

Florist

  • Warilla Florist and Classy Baskets

Fruit & Vegetable Shop

  • Country Grocer - Unanderra

Hairdresser

  • Mane & Glam Boutique

Health Improvement Services

  • Amelie Private

Jewellery Store

  • Pandora - Stockland Shellharbour

New Business

  • PR Projects Shedbuilders

Pet Care

  • Impeccable Pets

Pharmacy

  • Blooms The Chemist - Stockland Shellharbour

Photography Business

  • Kieara Skie Photography

Professional Services

  • Aegis Value Engineering

Real Estate Agency

  • First National Coast & Country

Restaurant

  • Saltwater Cafe

Service & Trade

  • Young Fella's Removalist

Sole Operator

  • South Coast Veterinary Ultrasound

Specialised Business

  • Nursing Solutions Group

Specialised Retail Business

  • Phone Repair Wollongong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local business awards a win for allAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the winners of the 2023 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Picture supplied
All the winners of the 2023 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

This year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

The winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as the winners made their way to the stage on September 13.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

"We had a sell-out crowd at the presentation evening that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, and huge cheers followed as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional. This year was no exception," Mr Loe said.

"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."

Mr Loe said the awards are only possible with the support of Presenting Partner, Commonwealth Bank and Support Partners, Stockland Shellharbour, BxNetworking, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, White Key Marketing and Cornerstone.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.

Mr Loe also thanked The Fraternity Club for the high quality food and service it provided. "It was a five-star occasion," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock."

Businesses can register for the 2024 awards at thebusinessawards.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail