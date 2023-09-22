Business leaders will gather in Wollongong to learn more about the Voice to Parliament Referendum on Thursday, September 28.
Journalist and political commentator Kerry O'Brien will be speaking at the lunch event at the City Diggers, which aims to help members of the business community become more informed about the vote.
The event follows a poll of ACM readers where many respondents asked, "how can we vote for something that has not been explained?". With many readers saying they wanted to find out more about the issues.
The survey showed only 34 per cent of people across both major cities and regional areas plan to support the proposal to alter the constitution to establish an Indigenous Voice, with the "no" vote growing to 61 per cent.
Just 5 per cent of respondents say they are still undecided ahead of the historic October 14 referendum.
In an interview with the Illawarra Mercury ahead of the lunch, Kerry O'Brien said the referendum was a simple decision.
"For me, it's really simple," he said. "I've spent more than 50 years sitting at the ringside seat of history in this country. I've reported on all the big moments across that time because of the privilege I've had in jobs I've held down. From early on, I became very interested in and engaged by indigenous issues because I saw the unfairness, I saw the racism, I saw the inequalities close up."
"The point of having a permanent Voice to make representations, to give advice, on behalf of indigenous communities, reflecting indigenous wisdom, indigenous knowledge from the grassroots is that [it] can't just become the plaything from one government to another."
Other panellists at the event include Gamilaroi University of Wollongong researcher Catherine Moyle, Industry Super director Terry Wetherall and Dharug lawyer and mediator Karen Iles.
The lunch will run from noon to 3pm. Tickets are still available at $120pp and include a two-course meal.
