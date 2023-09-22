Hazard reduction pile burns took place in Wollongong's northern suburbs on Friday and more bushfire smoke is likely over the weekend as more are planned.
On Friday, Wollongong City Council and Fire Rescue NSW teamed at a number of reserves in Bulli, Woonona, Mount Pleasant, Austinmer, Wombarra and Stanwell Park
On Sunday, September 24, the NSW Rural Fire Service will turn its attention to Dapto and Otford.
After this week's heatwave, temperatures will be an almost-cool at 21 degrees, with firefighters to take advantage of the conditions to better protect residents.
A six-hectare burn will take place at Mount Brown Reserve in Dapto, with a one-hectare burn off Station Road North at Otford. Both start at 10am.
"Hazard reduction is just one way of preparing for bushfires - it doesn't remove the threat of fire, and it doesn't remove the need for you and your family to be prepared," the NSW RFS said.
There are different types of hazard reduction including controlled burning, mechanical clearing like slashing undergrowth, or even reducing the ground fuel by hand.
If there is a hazard reduction burn planned for your area, take the following steps:
Stay up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
