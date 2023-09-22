Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

RFS firefighters to conduct hazard reduction burns in Dapto, Otford

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hazard reduction pile burns took place in Wollongong's northern suburbs on Friday and more bushfire smoke is likely over the weekend as more are planned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.