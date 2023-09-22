Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

RFS firefighters to conduct hazard reduction burns in Dapto, Otford

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 22 2023 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bushfire smoke will impact residents in Dapto and Otford on Sunday, September 24, during two separate hazard reduction burns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.