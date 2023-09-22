For one Albion Park family, their family pet has become a victim of the warmer weather - dying from a snake bite as he protected the family.
Nicole Fursey believes Blade, a six-year-old Labrador-Border Collie, paid the ultimate sacrifice on Thursday, September 21.
She called Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock when she saw what turned out to be a 1.8m male, red belly black snake in the backyard.
He caught and euthanised it, but not before it had bitten the family pooch.
"Unfortunately our hero Blade did not make it home," Ms Fursey said. "I have no doubt he was protecting the family.
"As devastated as we are, we're thinking that his action more than likely prevented one of the kids from being bitten."
Blade was rushed to Albion Park Veterinary Hospital but could not be saved.
Vet nurse Cara Langridge said time is of the essence when dealing with snake bites.
"There have been emergency cases recently, depending on how quickly the dogs receive treatment determines if they can survive the attack," Ms Langridge said.
"Snake attacks are expected around the warmer season so dog owners need to be aware of snakes coming out early this year to not end up at risk."
Snake expert Mr Peacock echoed her warning, having dealt with four dogs bitten by snakes in the past fortnight.
Already he has removed many snakes from homes and backyards across the Illawarra. There's also been call-outs to a West Wollongong school and even a Jamberoo dishwasher.
Among the species he's removed have been red belly black snakes, harmless pythons as well as small, nocturnal snakes.
"The snakes are mating, breeding quicker. Large male snakes have been out and about mostly," Mr Peacock said.
And as the mercury rises he expects more to be found in pools, water features, backyards, and on the streets, too.
"The recent heatwave that we had didn't help," Mr Peacock said.
He says due to the unseasonal dry conditions, snakes often go in search of water. Even when he removes them from populated areas, they often find their way back there looking for shade and water.
