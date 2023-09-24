Grace Stewart, Hockeyroos map out plan for 2024 Paris Olympics glory

It's been a long time between drinks, but the Hockeyroos have received a major shot in the arm as they aim to end their Olympic medal drought in Paris next year.
The Australian Sports Commission on Friday announced a $5 million funding boost for 56 projects as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Preparation Fund. It comes as part of a $20 million from the Federal Government in July to boost Australia's chances of tasting success at the Games.
A large range of sports will benefit from the round of projects, including one tailored to Australia's national women's outdoor hockey team.
The Hockeyroos will return to a centralised program in Perth next January, with the funding also allowing Hockey Australia to increase their support staff and expand their playing depth ahead of their 2024 Paris campaign.
It's been more than 20 years since the Hockeyroos claimed an Olympic medal, after winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The side had previously won two more gold medals, in 1988 and 1996.
Hockeyroos star Grace Stewart is gearing up to compete at her third Olympic Games. The Gerringong resident believes the chance to train and live together in Perth will boost their chances of success at Paris 2024.
"I don't think it can be understated how it will make such a difference, not only in terms of competing against each other every day, but also being able to build on things together. It's just so important," the 26-year-old told the Mercury.
"It's been difficult this year because we only come together for the tours. So when there's girls in Perth and other girls on the other side (of the world), when you come back together, you've got to get to know each other again and how they play. Hopefully we don't get sick of each other - we don't often do - but it will be really good having everyone here supporting each other and pushing each other in that training environment.
"It makes the training level so much higher, which is what we need heading into Paris. Hopefully it pays off for us"
Stewart is currently training in Perth, but the forward will return to Sydney soon to represent NSW Pride in the Hockey One League.
While she has one eye on Paris, Stewart - who has represented Australia on more than 100 ocassions since debuting in 2016 - said she wouldn't take the domestic competition lightly.
"We definitely take it seriously because we're playing against Queensland and Victoria, because no-one likes to lose to them," she said with a laugh.
"But it's also a good time in our training block to fine-tune some of our skills things. We have a chance to go back and train and perfect our little intricacies, and try implement them in the game. And it's good to be able to get some high-quality matches, because we often don't get that too often in Australia."
