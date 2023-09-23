The adage goes that a picture is worth a thousand words.
Well if that's the case, these 20 photos above taken by Illawarra Mercury photographers tell a short story of another drama-filled Illawarra rugby union season.
Mercury snappers were on hand to capture all the action and drama of a season once again dominated by Shoalhaven on the field.
The Shoals romped home to win their second straight Illawarra District Rugby Union title, once again downing a gallant Avondale in the grand final.
The Will Miller-coached Shoalhaven were so dominant, they won all 18 games they played this season.
Miller and his brother, Shoalhaven captain George, again led by example, as did the Brandon brothers Steven, Mark and Kieran.
Mark Brandon capped his stellar season by finishing runner-up in the player of the year race.
At the end of season awards night, the flying winger was also crowned the competition's top point scorer and try scorer this season.
The images above also show the highs and lows endured by Kiama's inspirational skipper Paul Asquith.
Asquith was a popular winner of the Illawarra District Rugby Union's player of the year for season 2023.
The former Australian Sevens centre was a standout as he guided Kiama to their first finals campaign in almost a decade.
But it was a bittersweet end to Asquith's season, after suffering a horrific leg-injury in the Cows qualifying loss to Avondale at Ocean Park.
