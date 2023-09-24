Surgeon offers expert orthopaedic care at Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group Advertising Feature

Orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Anil Goudar. Picture supplied

When it comes to treating patients, Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group is proud to have a team of trained professionals who are equipped to help you on your journey to health and recovery.



Formerly known as the Wollongong Foot and Ankle Centre, Joint Vision, has been serving the region for three years and brings multiple orthopaedic services together all under one roof including a fracture and injury clinic, surgery, rehabilitation, allied health services and onsite ultrasound and x-ray.



This now includes specialised care for hip and knee conditions, on top of the continued expertise in feet and ankles, ensuring a holistic approach to orthopaedic wellness.

Expert care

Dr Anil Goudar is part of the experienced team at Joint Vision. He is an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon specialising in the treatment of lower limb conditions, particularly those affecting the hip and knee.

As a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons and a member of the Australian Orthopaedic Association, Dr Goudar brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his practice.



He has received specialised training in hip and knee joint replacement surgery and has further expertise in bone and soft tissue tumours.

"Orthopaedics is different to other branches in medicine, with a combination of elements including mechanical, alignment and movement," Dr Goudar said.



"I really like my role as a surgeon as there is a strong cause and effect where I am able to make a positive and meaningful difference in the patients I see."

Great results with hip and knee surgeries

For over a decade, Dr Goudar has been serving patients in the region, providing comprehensive orthopaedic services to the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and South Coast communities.



Dr Goudar offers both non-operative and operative management for various conditions, including degenerative/chronic conditions of the knee and hip, sports injuries and fractures.

"In many orthopaedic surgeries, there is significant improvement for patients. For those with hip and knee conditions, they are highly grateful, satisfied and often have a great outcomes," Dr Goudar said.

"It's great to see a patient with a smile after a joint replacement, it gives you the energy and motivation to keep going and making a difference in peoples lives."

Advanced technology



With a special interest in advanced techniques, Dr Goudar provides specialised services such as robot-assisted total knee replacement, computer-navigated and patient-specific total knee replacement and total hip replacements using both direct anterior and posterior approaches.



He is dedicated to staying at the forefront of his field to offer the latest advancements in orthopaedic surgery.

Multidisciplinary approach

"The difference with Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group is that we work as a team with a strong multidisciplinary approach," Dr Goudar said.



"In my role as a surgeon, I am able to monitor patients closely, stay informed though our nursing and allied health team and ensure that patients are well supported through their journey."



If you are experiencing hip and knee pain, you don't need to suffer, see the team at Joint Vision and get back to living life pain free.

