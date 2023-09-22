Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

The full list of winners of the Illawarra's 2023 Community Service Awards

By Newsroom
September 22 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise LtoR: Chris Christodoulou of Greenacres, Nyan Thit Tieu of Sisters Cancer Support Group, Jodi Evans of BCR Communities, Kim McCausland of Illawarra Multicultural Services, Elissa Rhodes of The Disability Trust and Megan Arthur of Wollongong Homeless Hub. Pictures by Illawarra Mercury and supplied
Clockwise LtoR: Chris Christodoulou of Greenacres, Nyan Thit Tieu of Sisters Cancer Support Group, Jodi Evans of BCR Communities, Kim McCausland of Illawarra Multicultural Services, Elissa Rhodes of The Disability Trust and Megan Arthur of Wollongong Homeless Hub. Pictures by Illawarra Mercury and supplied

The full list of winners of the Community Service Awards was announced on Friday, September 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.