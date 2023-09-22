The full list of winners of the Illawarra's 2023 Community Service Awards

The full list of winners of the Community Service Awards was announced on Friday, September 22.
The awards, hosted by Community Industry Group celebrate businesses and individuals working in the community service sector.
Nicky Sloan, CEO of Community Industry Group, expressed her admiration for the winners and the entire community service sector.
"These awards are a testament to the incredible work being done in our communities. The winners have exhibited outstanding dedication and creativity in their efforts to support and uplift individuals, families and communities in need," she said.
The evening was filled with inspiring stories and a sense of unity as finalists, attendees, and supporters gathered to recognise excellence across various categories.
The event featured entertainment by the Wollongong Conservatorium Jazz Program and by well-known local performer Matty Walker.
"I was thrilled to once again be invited to join the Awards judging panel." Guest judge Carol Lymbery said.
"Reading the nominations is a joy and I was inspired by the creativity, commitment and strength of so many of our community sector workers and organisations."
"Many of the heroic efforts of people working in the community services sector go unrecognised."
"We are often underpaid, undervalued and underfunded. So, it is wonderful to be able to host an event which is all about recognition and celebration," Ms Sloan said.
