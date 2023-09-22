Toni George isn't especially political, but the Voice to Parliament is an issue too important for her to sit back and do nothing.
Ms George went door-knocking for the first time with "yes" campaigners on Friday, joining a group of 13 others in the Warrawong and Lake Heights areas.
"When I went to the march [Walk for Yes in Windang] on Sunday, they talked about... actioning the support, and I felt that I can only have regret if I don't do something about this," Ms George said.
She said the upcoming referendum was an important decision for all Australians.
"I think we have a people who have been really wronged... and I think it's time to address that," Ms George said.
After gathering at 2pm for a briefing - during which they discussed how it was best to listen to the residents, find common ground, and their role as volunteers in providing information on the referendum - the group split into mostly pairs to hit the streets.
The Warrawong area was the target of Friday's efforts because it was more residential, with fewer commercial and industrial premises.
Campaigners expected to come across more people for whom English was not their primary language, and observing one team's efforts the Mercury saw a lot of residents who answered the door came from migrant backgrounds.
But the volunteers have information leaflets in not only English but languages including Macedonian, Croatian, Serbian, Italian and Chinese.
Sallie Moffatt, a Wollongong Yes23 committee member, said people they encountered door-knocking were mostly friendly and respectful, even when they did not want to talk.
Being a weekday afternoon, there were a number of homes where no one came to the door; many of those who did were not interested in having a discussion, but took a leaflet.
One door-knocker, Ann Hollifield, said a couple of weeks ago people were less aware the referendum was even happening; now they knew, but many - like one woman they struck on Friday afternoon - seemed to think it was too difficult an issue to engage with.
However, Ms George said this woman took a leaflet, and she hoped people doing this might awaken their curiosity to find out more about the issue.
"That's a step," she said.
There was one man who said he knew how he was voting, but did not want to talk about it nor take any materials.
Volunteers will continue knocking on doors around the region until the October 14 referendum.
Patti Nicholson is one of the more experienced door-knockers, someone who has followed the movement for Indigenous constitutional recognition for several years through to the Uluru Statement from the Heart and now the referendum.
"To put my energy into it now, made sense to me," Ms Nicholson said.
