A national insurer has revealed the top five Illawarra suburbs for storm damage claims over winter.
The latest NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker, released this week, also revealed Illawarra residents accounted for 14 per cent of all wild weather claims for NSW.
The top area most impacted by wild weather this winter (home and motor claims) was Woonoona, followed by Dapto in second, Figtree in third, then Horlsey and Kiama.
Meantime, NRMA Insurance meteorologist Bruce Buckley said despite a mild winter, residents should be prepared for all types of weather extremes this spring, especially grass and bushfires.
"With large parts of NSW on alert for grassfires, we're encouraging residents to prepare now, particularly as grasslands are drying up quickly as we head into hot and dry conditions," Dr Buckley said.
The company's research had also found most NSW residents were unprepared for bushfire season, 50 per cent were concerned about being impacted by bushfire or grassfire during spring and summer; while only one in four residents knew what they would do if a bushfire threatened their home.
It comes as several cars, tractors and a boat were destroyed during an out-of-control grassfire at Kanahooka on Wednesday, which also threatened 30 homes.
Earlier that day a fire off Memorial Drive, at Elliotts Road, in Fairy Meadow received 91 triple-0 calls.
For emergency advice, people can download the Hazards Near Me app to receive up-to-date alerts about bushfires and other weather hazards.
