Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Situated in the highly sought-after suburb of Shell Cove, these luxurious apartments feature high quality finishes setting them apart from the rest.
Expertly crafted, they combine a modern sensibility and the highest design values. With magnificent views over the escarpment, you will be spoilt for choice with a picturesque backdrop to enjoy summer drinks on your balcony.
Features include American Oak engineered timber flooring, 20mm reconstituted benchtops, Miele appliances including a pyrolytic oven and gas cooking, ducted cooling throughout, LED downlights, NBN ready and video intercom security system.
There is approx 80 square metres of internal living with an additional 23 square metres of outdoor living space.
Benetti Shell Cove offers a unique fusion of luxurious living, exceptional hotel amenities and world-class marina which will create a lifestyle unmatched in a breathtaking, absolute waterfront setting.
Benetti will comprise of 42 exclusive residences sitting above over 200 serviced apartments. Below you, the Harbourfront Hotel offers extraordinary amenities including a resort-style pool, restaurant, ballroom, day space and gym facilities. The residential apartments will also benefit from having access to the rooftop pool and barbecue area, exclusive to buyers.
