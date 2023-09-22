When you think about some of the best adventure playgrounds the Illawarra has to offer, the one at Terry Reserve in Albion Park is not one of them.
There are no giant slides or flying foxes, no sensory play or equipment for all abilities, instead the quaint little square looks old and worn with overgrown weeds taking over the soft fall - sadly it looks past its heyday.
Shellharbour City Council wants the public to tell them how they can make the Terry Reserve playground not so sad, with council officers ready to chat on October 10 and 12, or through an online survey.
"The current playground will be renewed and the park upgraded to a space where the community can play, meet with friends and enjoy a family-friendly outdoor space," the council stated on their website.
"Before we move ahead with this project we want to hear from you about what the space might look like and what your preferences are for the various elements to ensure we create a space for everyone to enjoy."
It comes as Shellharbour North Beach prepares for the official opening of a new play space at Badsley Park on Monday.
That space will feature a new climbing frame, swings, an ocean-themed seesaw with accessible platform, a nature play trail, sheltered picnic tables, a bubbler/water station and dog bowl, and an accessible footpath for improved connectivity.
For anyone wanting to help revive Terry Reserve with new life, they can chat with council officers at the park from 9am-11am and 3pm-5pm on October 5, and 3pm-5pm on October 12.
Alternatively, there is a survey on Shellharbour Council's website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.