SYNOPSIS: The reader follows 11-year-old Blair Moon on her way out of the nursing home and into primary school. A barefoot bowls champion and a bingo expert, Blair is buoyed by a decade of praise from her close circle of 90-year-old friends. She's never stopped to question if her lime green pantsuits, high-fibre diet or lofty aspirations of being president are "cool." But if she's going to rule the school, she's going to need to get cool - and fast.

