Don't believe in spooky coincidences? Try this for size ...
When a random buzzing was heard at Jamberoo Public School's library, principal Chris Speirs went to investigate. Try as he might, he couldn't find the problem.
That was Monday.
For one reason or anther the earliest an electrician could make it was Thursday. The date was September 21, 2003 - and yes, that becomes significant later.
"He went up into the ceiling to solve the buzzing. While he was there, he spotted three cylinders so he bought them down," Mr Speirs said.
"As it turns out they were time capsules from 1998."
Instructions on said capsules suggested they were to be opened after 20 years - in 2018.
Oops, missed that deadline.
"With staff changes throughout the last 25 years, I'm guessing no one even knew they were up there," Mr Speirs explained.
"But the seriously uncanny thing about it all," he said, pausing for effect, "was the date."
The date the capsules were sealed was September 21, 1998 - precisely 25 years ago.
Cue the spooky music.
And, as Mr Speirs said: "Cue the buzzing. I've never heard a noise come from there before.
"It's all just a bit creepy."
The serendipitous find was celebrated with an entertaining opening of the capsules enjoyed by the school community under the expert guidance of assistant principal Sharon Behl-Shanks.
With Year 6 school leaders Windrayne Crockford and Isla Burke, Mrs Behl-Shanks dramatically opened the biggest capsule.
And out poured beautiful keepsakes of the time - artwork from former Jamberoo students, diaries, random self-portraits, school work, photos of staff and students, as well as multiple editions of the Illawarra Mercury.
The coincidences don't stop there.
Only moments before the capsules were officially opened, special tribute was paid to the four teams of students who look after the school's chooks.
One of the first items which captured Mrs Behl-Shanks' eye was a written acknowledgement of ... you guessed it, the 1998 chook care crew.
But as if that wasn't enough, Alexandra Burke was among the crowd at the great capsule opening.
Alexandra, a student at Jamberoo Public in 1998, was positive she contributed to the project.
Moments after explaining she was now had two children at the school herself and was the aunt of school captains Isla, she found her "diary".
The circle was complete. Five years late, maybe, but complete.
