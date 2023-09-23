Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Vandals damage Myimbarr sports fields at Shellharbour

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 23 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vandals targeted Myimbarr Sports Complex, taking copper wiring for lighting. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Vandals targeted Myimbarr Sports Complex, taking copper wiring for lighting. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Vandals have hit community sporting facilities in Shellharbour, causing dangerous power outages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.