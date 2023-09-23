Vandals have hit community sporting facilities in Shellharbour, causing dangerous power outages.
Shellharbour City Council said the Myimbarr Sports Complex was the target of vandalism, with copper wiring from floodlights and illuminators missing.
The damage made the floodlights unsafe to use and caused power outages at the fields.
"Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were told a number of offenders stole copper wiring from light poles in a carpark around 7.30pm on Thursday 21 September," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Investigations are ongoing and in the meantime Shellharbour City Council CEO Mike Archer called for the community to come forward with any information and report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"This act of vandalism affects the whole community, not just sports field users," Mr Archer said. "Our residents are very proud of our city, and I appreciate how frustrating it will be for them to know that their assets are being targeted."
The Mercury understands the vandalism has not damaged facilities belonging to sports clubs that use the fields.
Council has employed an electrical contractor to make the area safe but is unsure how long it will take to repair the damage.
