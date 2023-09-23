A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic heading south on the M1.
Just before midday, 10 vehicles were involved in an accident on the M1 at Mount Ousley Road after the Mount Pleasant Road turnoff.
The site has since been cleared however traffic remains heavy heading south.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow additional travel time.
One woman suffered a minor injury to her eye.
Earlier today a break-down heading north occurred around 11am. One of three northbound lanes remains closed.
