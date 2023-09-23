Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

All the photos from Dapto Show 2023

Anna Warr
Desiree Savage
By Anna Warr, and Desiree Savage
Updated September 23 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the hundreds of families that made it down to Dapto Showgrounds for the Dapto Country Show's first weekend, there was something for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Warr

Anna Warr

Photographer

I take pictures.

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.