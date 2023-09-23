For the hundreds of families that made it down to Dapto Showgrounds for the Dapto Country Show's first weekend, there was something for everyone.
From the wild to the wonderful, the event combined country show classics with local talent.
Australian Idol finalist Amali Dimond was one of the stars of the Show, performing in an all female group 'The Cover Girls' to promote local performance school Ambitions.
Amali performed a number of songs with the group as part of the array of free entertainment available all day.
Other highlights from the family-friendly day including plenty of animals for children to pat and hold like Brahman bulls and a friendly alpaca, lawn mower racing, free kids craft and science show plus traditional wood chopping.
The show returns next week with the Mounties & Music program, combining show jumping, food trucks and live performances on Saturday and Sunday.
