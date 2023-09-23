Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Radio's Duchess of Dubbo Emily Lyons celebrates 100th birthday

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 23 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lyons, also known as the Duchess of Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
Emily Lyons, also known as the Duchess of Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

If you have ever listened to ABC Nightlife and Overnights radio programs, you might be familiar with Emily Lyons, or - as she is known affectionately by her fans - the Duchess of Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.