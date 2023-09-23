Kiama's Folk By The Sea returned to its pre-pandemic scale in 2023, with dozens of acts performing across venues in the southern Illawarra town.
Held from September 22 to 24, the long-standing Kiama festival has featured 35 acts across the weekend, with audiences invited to watch folk, world, roots, Celtic, bluegrass and gypsy acts play indoors and outdoors over the weekend.
This year's program also included a tribute to First Nations artists as a nod to The Voice referendum.
Festival Artistic Director David De Santi said Indigenous performers had made an enormous contribution to Australian cultural life, including folk music, which festival organisers wanted to celebrate.
"We are proud to be celebrating Indigenous music and Indigenous culture at Folk By The Sea," Mr De Santi said.
"The referendum on the Voice to Parliament will be held after our festival, and so this is our contribution to the debate.
"The Illawarra Folk Club has always sought to showcase Indigenous performers at our events and feel that this year's 'Voice' feature will add a rich extra dimension."
