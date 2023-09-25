Illawarra Mercury
Kids anxious as Corrimal Swim Club left in limbo by council contract delays

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:00pm
Bulli 10-year-old Nash Hawkins has been a state representative for Corrimal Swim Club twice this year, thanks to help from his beloved coach Tracey Waters. Picture by Robert Peet
Bulli 10-year-old Nash Hawkins has been a state representative for Corrimal Swim Club twice this year, thanks to help from his beloved coach Tracey Waters. Picture by Robert Peet

Corrimal Swim Club says it is at risk of having to disband if its beloved swim coach does not get her contract to operate out of Corrimal Pool renewed by Wollongong City Council.

