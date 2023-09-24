Illawarra Mercury
Hundreds of cyclists relive UCI memories during Ride Wollongong

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 24 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:42pm
Cyclists returned to Marine Drive this weekend for Ride Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr
Cyclists returned to Marine Drive this weekend for Ride Wollongong. Pciture by Anna Warr

Keen cyclists took the chance to relive the atmosphere of last year's UCI Road World Championships as the Ride Wollongong festival took over Marine Drive this weekend.

