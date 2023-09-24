Keen cyclists took the chance to relive the atmosphere of last year's UCI Road World Championships as the Ride Wollongong festival took over Marine Drive this weekend.
Similar to last year, Lang Park was filled with stalls and bikes as top cyclists whooshed past along the road, before community members got the chance to have their own ride around the Wollongong foreshore.
West Wollongong residents Scott and Poppy Knight were among a few hundred who took part in the community ride, repeating their 2022 experience, while for one Figtree family the ride was a chance to catch up on what they missed out on last year.
Clare Tuckerman said her son Gabriel Stephenson, 12, broke his arm in 2022, so this year was a do over.
"Last year's event was a hoot, but we didn't get to do the community ride," she said.
"So today is a chance to tap back into that atmosphere."
Kanahooka resident Mick Southwell, who spent a whole week watching the cycling in 2022, also grabbed at the chance to relive good memories .
"I'm here to relive 12 months ago at the UCI event. I was here every day and it was wonderful," he said.
"I'm glad we've got this on again this year to keep it in people's minds, and being a local cyclist, it just tells the general public that a lot of people do ride."
Mr Southwell said he thought cycling opportunities in Wollongong had expanded over the past 12 months.
"I think over the last couple of years there's been more females out there cycling, which is a good sign, and I think last year's event focuses everyone on cycling," he said.
The convener of the Bike Wollongong Facebook page Clementina Velasco, who did the community ride on Sunday, said cycling opportunities had progressed more slowly than she'd like following Wollongong's declaration as a "bike city".
"We had great fun last year at the community ride, and it's just great to see people on bikes and support them to get out on bikes," she said.
"Change has happened slowly, but I've definitely seen a lot of e-bikes and people who might be less mobile riding them, which is great to see.
"This is a reminder of the vibe of the UCI - and that we can have that vibe whenever we like with a bit of vision and planning."
Ms Velasco said a highlight of the world championships last year was the chance for bikes to take over many of the city streets during road closures, which she hoped would be repeated during this year's festival.
"I think it would be good to see these days expanded to have more car-free streets," she said.
"Last year they closed the loop of the city, and you could see what it might be like if Corrimal Street was closed to traffic once a month, so it's a bit sad that they've only closed a small section of road that had a bike path adjacent to it.
"There are other councils around NSW that have car free streets days, where you can ride on the road, so it would be cool if that was happening - maybe next year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.