What this once Wollongong teenage 'hole-in-one' golf prodigy is up to nowadays

It was almost six-years ago that Wollongong golfer Thomas Heaton wrote a remarkable chapter in Australian golfing history when he fired a hole-in-one in his first round of a professional tournament.
Heaton was just a 15-year-old teenage golf prodigy at the time when he aced the 144-metre second at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Sydney's west during the opening round of the NSW Open on November 15, 2017.
That same month the former Woonona High School student became the youngest winner of The Australian Golf Club's championships in its 135-year history.
At the time Heaton told various media outlets he chose to pursue a golf career over football, knocking back an opportunity to trial with English Premier League giants Manchester United
Fulham and Crewe Alexandra also offered trials to Heaton but the avid Everton supporter told the Mercury earlier this week he had no regrets pursuing golf.
"I've been playing golf now for 11 years. I've been hooked ever since a neighbour introduced me to the game," he said.
"I played a lot of Australian tour events, all the amateur events and in junior state teams during my junior days.
"I was the youngest person to get a scholarship at The Australian when I was 15. Then I won the club championship in that same year.
"I just love playing and competing. I just love the game of golf. It is such a hard sport mentally, it tests you everyday."
This week the 21-year-old, who still plays golf at The Australian and Wollongong golf clubs, will be in Melbourne playing in the Asian Tour Qualifying School.
The highly anticipated 2024 Asian Tour Qualifying School is set to be held across six different venues in three countries over a span of five months starting in September.
The first stage of the Qualifying School will consist of six events, with the first to be played at the Mt Derrimut Golf & Community Club in Victoria from September 26-29.
Each event will be played over four rounds, with the top-placed finishers earning places in the Final Qualifying Stage to be played in Thailand from January 16-20.
Heaton, who started playing golf at the age of 10, said he was hoping to do well in Melbourne.
"I'm looking forward to doing well at the tour school. I'm hoping to turn professional hopefully by the end of the year if I can get some starts," he said.
'The goal is to play in the Australian Tour and then the Asian Tour."
Heaton, who works at the Wollongong Golf Club pro shop, has worked hard over the last six months preparing for the Asian Tour Qualifying School.
"I play a bit of golf down here as well as at The Australian. I'm looking to play another club championship there. It will probably be my last before I turn pro," he said.
"I commute a couple of days a week to Sydney to play at the Aussie and to practice and to see my coach Gary Barter.
'It's all about trying to get better and become a pro. I'll do all I can in the meantime to improve and realise my dream."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.