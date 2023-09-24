Sheridan Gallagher's fairytale NRLW season has continued after the Knights booked their ticket to the 2023 grand final on Sunday.
The football-cum-rugby league convert lined up on the wing for Newcastle against the Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium, with the Novocastrians prevailing 30-24 to advance to next week's decider.
The reigning premiers will meet either the Roosters or Titans, who will meet in the other semi-final on Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle asserted their dominance early on Sunday, jumping out to an 18-0 lead after 20 minutes. Brisbane then responded late in the half to cut the deficit to 14 points at halftime.
The Broncos needed to start the second stanza well, and they were the first team to cross inside five minutes via Chelsea Lenurduzzi. However, that was cancelled out soon after when Tamika Upton scored for the Knights.
However, Brisbane refused to lay down, surging back into the game through tries from Tasmin Gray and Lauren Dam to cut the deficit to 24-18. But Tiana Davidson then dived over to give the Knights a 12-point buffer, with the Broncos scored late to give their opponents a scare.
The result continues Gallagher's dream first NRLW campaign.
The Illawarra product was one of Australia's most promising young strikers and looked on track to become a future Matilda. However, Gallagher was left to reassess her options after parting ways with A-Leagues club the Western Sydney Wanderers in April.
The 21-year-old was expected to return to play for her local NPL NSW club, the Illawarra Stingrays. Instead, an opportunity arose for her to try her hand at rugby league, signing with the Knights in mid-May.
"It was never my dream to be an NRLW player, but I think as you go through life - and your goals and aspirations change - it definitely become a dream of mine and it's awesome to have achieved that," Gallagher told the Mercury in August.
"I'll look to take every opportunity that presents itself and run with it."
