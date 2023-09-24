Illawarra Mercurysport
Two Dragons shortlisted for NRLW team of the year

By Scott Bailey
Updated September 25 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:08am
Dragons Raecene McGregor and Teagan Berry. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr
Dragons Raecene McGregor and Teagan Berry. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr

Dragons fullback Teagan Berry is in line for yet another NRLW honour on Wednesday after a stunning campaign.

