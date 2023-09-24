Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Final layer of road pavement being laid in Nowra Bridge project

GE
By Glenn Ellard
September 25 2023 - 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Bridge Project works continue. Picture by Glenn Ellard
Nowra Bridge Project works continue. Picture by Glenn Ellard

Motorists will face changed traffic conditions around Nowra Bridge form Monday, September 25, as pavement work is conducted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.