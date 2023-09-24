Motorists will face changed traffic conditions around Nowra Bridge form Monday, September 25, as pavement work is conducted.
Work will include placing the final layer of road pavement on the Princes Highway between Mattes Way and Moss Street, and on sections of Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
Works will be carried out at night between 6pm and 7am, from Monday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 10, weather permitting.
Temporary lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions, and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Heavy vehicles will be restricted from using Bolong Road, between the Princes Highway and Beinda Street, for two nights on Monday, September 25 and Wednesday September 27.
On these nights heavy vehicles will be detoured by Railway Street, and then Cambewarra Road and Meroo Road.
Bolong Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Beinda Street for one night on Tuesday, September 26.
Light vehicles will be detoured via Beinda Street, and heavy vehicles will be detoured via Railway Street, and then Cambewarra Road and Meroo Road.
Bridge Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Hyam Street for two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday, October and 4.
During this time, a detour will be in place for all vehicles via the Princes Highway, Moss and North streets.
In addition, heavy vehicles will be restricted from using Bridge Road for one night on Thursday, September 28.
Pleasant Way will reopen in the coming weeks with a left-turn for southbound motorists on the Princes Highway, but it will need to close for three nights - October 5, 9, and 10 - while the wearing course is placed in this area.
Southbound motorists will be detoured via Shearwater Way and Lyrebird Drive.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controls.
