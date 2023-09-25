Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona Sharks begin Champions of Champions campaign with a win

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
September 25 2023 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Wheatley on the ball for Woonona during their recent grand final loss against Shellharbour. Picture by Anna Warr
Jordan Wheatley on the ball for Woonona during their recent grand final loss against Shellharbour. Picture by Anna Warr

After losing the Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final against Shellharbour, Woonona Sharks are 'not finished yet' in the Football NSW Champions of Champions tournament, according to their star player Nikita Woods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.