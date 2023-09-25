After losing the Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final against Shellharbour, Woonona Sharks are 'not finished yet' in the Football NSW Champions of Champions tournament, according to their star player Nikita Woods.
Fresh off claiming the Football South Coast women's player of the year, Woonona's Woods continued her stellar form by scoring two in the Sharks' 6-0 rout of Georges River in the Champions of Champions tournament.
Woods claimed the inaugural award in a season where the Sharks won the league championship in the local competition. As a result, the team qualified for the Champions of Champions - the Football NSW knockout competition featuring the best teams in the state.
Three goals either side of half time secured the result for Neil Castle's team at Padstow Park.
Dharmini Chauhan opened the scoring before Finlay Smart and Emily Franklin made it 3-0 before the end of the first half. Woods had two goals within the first 10 minutes of the second half before Fiona Leafe finished off the scoring as the match finished 6-0.
After going down in heartbreaking fashion in extra time against Shellharbour in the WIPL, Woods said the team were hungry to go all the way in the state competition.
"It was a great result," she said.
"I think we're definitely a bit disappointed how the season ended, so we're not finished yet. So we just mapped out a game plan and just went from there. It was very competitive, especially in the first half. It kind of took us a little bit to get going and then once we got that first one in we just got our rhythm.
"A couple of goals from me but I think the most important thing was that they were all really good team goals. I think we came together as a team really well and we all finished it off, especially the young ones, they did really well.
"We had a few young ones off the bench and they had a massive impact when they came on. So it was really good to see those young guns coming through."
Woods said she was extremely proud to win the player of the year award late last week.
"I was very pleased and grateful for it," she added.
"It's a bit of an honour. But it's just a credit to the club and the girls. One person has to win it but it's a tremendous look for our club and it's just a credit to them as well.
"No, not at all (did she expect to win the award). I think there was a lot of people that were definitely more deserving of it, especially in our team as well. So it's very humbling to receive that award."
Woonona's next challenge will be another away trip against Tahmoor on October 8. If they progress past that challenge, they will qualify for the semis before a potential grand final.
Woonona are not the only FSC club competing in the Champions of Champions tournament.
Shellharbour U18 womens 3 def. Albury 0
Figtree U18 mens 1 def by. Banksia 2 (AET)
UOW U14 girls 2 def. Rockdale 1
UOW U16 girls 0 def by Banksia 1
Bulli U13 girls 1 def by. Bexley North 2
Balgownie U14 boys 11 def. Holroyd Rangers 0
Shellharbour U15 boys 2 def. Wentworthville 1 (AET)
Cringila U16 boys 1 def by. Merrylands 2
