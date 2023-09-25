Shellharbour Civic Centre is set to host another series of Sensory Concerts on October 14, welcoming world-class musicians for all families to enjoy.
The event will showcase a classical trio, performing music suitable for people of all ages and families with sensory and additional needs.
"The Sensory Concerts make 'Opera House-standard' performances accessible and enjoyable for local families," Mayor Chris Homer said.
"The musicians interact with the children and encourage them to dance and get up close to the instruments. It's a wonderful experience for everyone. I encourage interested people to attend."
Thoughtfully designed to accommodate individuals who experience heightened sensitivity to factors such as large crowds, noise, lighting, smell, touch and tactile sensations, the concerts offer a safe and accepting place to enjoy and experience live music.
Sensory Concerts is the brainchild of Grace Kim, a concert pianist and a mother with a fierce determination to make quality music accessible to all, without fear of social judgement.
When her oldest son was diagnosed with High Functioning Autism, she noticed there was a lack of live high-quality concert opportunities for families with sensory and additional needs, commonly associated with Autism, ADHD, plus physical and intellectual disabilities.
The concerts will be held at 10.30am and 11.45am. Registrations are essential as spaces are limited.
For bookings and more information, visit: Eventbrite.com or phone: 4221 6222.
