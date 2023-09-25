Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Civic Centre to host sensory concerts

By Newsroom
Updated September 25 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:14am
Musicians performing at a Sensory Concert. Picture from Facebook
Musicians performing at a Sensory Concert. Picture from Facebook

Shellharbour Civic Centre is set to host another series of Sensory Concerts on October 14, welcoming world-class musicians for all families to enjoy.

