Wollongong's Thomas Eyre was a finalist in the apprentice of the Year at the 2023 NSW Training Awards.
Studying Certificate III in Engineering at TAFE NSW Wollongong, Thomas was pipped at the post, but was pleased to be a finalist among a strong list of nominees.
"It's good to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication over the years," he said.
"I put the effort in and worked at it and am happy with what I have accomplished so far."
The annual awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of students, trainees, and apprentices in the vocational education and training sector, with finalists representing the best in their field.
Thomas, who works as a mechanical fitter at BlueScope, reckons his training has set him up for the future.
"TAFE NSW ... has helped me in my day-to-day work and my teachers provided me with the foundation to hone my skills.
"At BlueScope there are so many doors for me to open, I'll be forever learning."
Caroline Morris, from Orange, a mechanical engineer at Cadia in the state's central west, was named apprentice of the year.
TAFE NSW Chief Delivery Officer Janet Schorer said the competition was strong.
The finalists, she said, represent a range of in-demand industries.
"In the Illawarra region, manufacturing and mining employs over 9000 workers, accounting for nine per cent of the local workforce," Ms Schorer said.
"Thomas is an example of the high-quality graduates TAFE NSW is training to meet skills demand now and into the future."
