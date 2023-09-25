Roster changes make this Hawks-Kings clash an unknown quantity, says Glover

Life is good at the top for Angus Glover and his Sydney Kings.
But history has taught the Wollongong-born and bred Glover that the reigning NBL champions Kings face a difficult assignment in their season opener against the Illawarra Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
Sydney won all four games they played against a struggling Hawks side last season, as the Kings marched to their second straight NBL title.
But little separated the two teams, with the winning margin less than 10 points in all games, including a thriller on November 20 last year when Shaun Bruce hit a three-point buzzer-beater to break Illawarra hearts and secure a 83-82 victory for the Kings.
This "intense and engrossing" rivalry is not lost on Glover, who is expecting another tough contest against his former club Hawks on Saturday night.
"It's always close between these two teams regardless of where we are on the ladder," he said.
"You saw that last season, I don't expect anything different this year.
"I think the rivalry over the years, no matter the ladder position or expectations, the games are always super, super close. I'm expecting no different come Saturday.
"It's exciting. I can't wait for the season to start."
Coming off one of their worst seasons ever, the Hawks have bolstered their squad, with big things expected from the Jacob Jackomas-coached outfit this season.
The back-to-back champions Kings have also made some changes to their roster.
Wollongong junior and last season's NBL MVP Xavier Cooks is no longer at the Kings, having hooked up with NBA franchise the Washington Wizards.
Chase Buford is also gone after guiding Sydney to two straight titles.
Mahmoud Abdelfattah is the Kings new head coach, with the champions also bringing in imports Denzel Valentine and DJ Hogg.
Kings guard Glover was excited to see what the new group could produce this season, adding the goal remained to win a third straight NBL title.
"I think obviously everyone knows in the NBL there's changes every year with every team, and we are no different," he said.
"I think with us it is going to take a bit of time for us to gel as a team but we're super excited to get out there on Saturday and showcase what the new group is about."
The 25-year-old Glover said the Kings' new imports had fitted in nicely and he was excited to see them light up the league.
"Denzel and DJ have fit in really well. They're both really, really good guys, good culture guys...and that's half the battle," he said.
"They're just awesome people to be around and awesome players as well. I can't wait to showcase them starting this Saturday.
"It's a new group but the goal is still the same, we're going for a three-peat.
"Obviously last year we had the experience of having targets on our backs for every single game, I don't think it's going to be any different this year.
"Realistically, we're just worrying about this season.
"It's nice that we've won the last two and everyone knows that we're going for a three-peat. We're here to try and win this season, that's the most important thing for us going forward."
If pre-season form though is anything to go by, the Hawks will fancy their chances of starting the season with a win over their Freeway Series rivals.
The Hawks showed some glimpses of good form winning two of their three NBL Blitz fixtures.
The Kings on the other hand lost all three of the Blitz games but Glover was confident Sydney's best was yet to come.
"Other teams got to play some practice games before the Blitz. For us that was kind of our first real hit out as a group," he said.
"Obviously people look at wins and losses but at the end of the day we got better in each of those games on what we wanted to work on.
"There's definitely a lot of areas to improve still and everything like that, but I think like in previous years, I don't think you can read too much into teams' form at the Blitz.
"It's obviously nice to win those games but at the same time, the real season starts now. I'm not reading too much into it whatsoever. We'll go out there on Saturday and hopefully show what we're really all about."
