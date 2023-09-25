Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Firefighters conducting hazard reduction, pile burns across Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 25 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Smoke will be visible across the northern Illawarra today, as firefighters take advantage of cooler conditions to conduct pile burns and hazard reductions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.