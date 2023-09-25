Smoke will be visible across the northern Illawarra today, as firefighters take advantage of cooler conditions to conduct pile burns and hazard reductions.
Now that last week's record-breaking heatwave has subsided, firefighters are out in force conducting burns to better protects resident during bushfire danger period which starts October 1.
Pile burns are being conducted at many northern Illawarra locations on Monday, September 25, they include:
"Pile burns are conducted in areas where council has cleared land, but have been unable to clear it out because it's in an inaccessible area to vehicles," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
Larger hazard reductions continue in other parts of the region:
If you seen a firefighter that does not have a fire truck in attendance, call triple-0 immediately to report it.
If there is a hazard reduction burn planned for your area, take the following steps:
Stay up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
