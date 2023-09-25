Illawarra Mercury
From coaching in Europe and Wollongong.. now Matheus Scapin is off to Saudi Arabia

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:09pm
Matheus Scapin will leave Wollongong to take up coaching at Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. Picture by Robert Peet
His coaching journey has taken him across the globe already and UOW Tottenham Hotspur Academy coach Matheus Scapin is about to embark on another chapter of his football career after being appointed as head of academy and assistant coach of Saudi Arabia women's side, Al Qadsiah.

