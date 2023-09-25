From coaching in Europe and Wollongong.. now Matheus Scapin is off to Saudi Arabia

His coaching journey has taken him across the globe already and UOW Tottenham Hotspur Academy coach Matheus Scapin is about to embark on another chapter of his football career after being appointed as head of academy and assistant coach of Saudi Arabia women's side, Al Qadsiah.
Scapin has been the head coach of the Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Program at the University since the beginning of 2020 and despite battling a worldwide pandemic and large scale rain last year, said it had been a success.
Some of his most successful students include Lachlan Cook - who is now at Malaga and Chantelle Symes at Brisbane Roar.
At just 28 years of age, the Brazilian national has coached in 29 different countries including Italy, Sweden, Norway to most recently Wollongong. Now he will spend the next two years building his project in the Middle East.
A number of global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been some of the latest high profile moves from European clubs into the Saudi Pro League.
The country is making progress in both the male and the female game according to Scapin.
"I knew the technical director there and got appointed about three weeks ago," he said.
"The club is doing a huge investment. And the idea is to go into the Pro League and obviously be one of the competitive teams up there. So in the next few months they are going to start looking to bringing in professionals from Europe or different parts of the world to build a project with the women's and the male side in terms of academy and obviously support for the first team as well.
"It's two years with the option to extend, which is fantastic in terms of the project itself. It gives me time to build something with strong foundations which I believe is important. Understanding their culture and understanding their reality and sort of what needs they need and what I can bring in from my previous experiences and my expertise.
"So it will give me time to work and get to know them and trying to get the best out of them."
Scapin said that it had been a journey since he arrived in Australia for the UOW program due to COVID-19 and last year's constant rain. Despite this he said he was proud of how the program overcame all that adversity.
"Every year that I've been here we've had a different challenge," he said.
"No one really knew what was going to happen, especially with football because it's a contact sport. We tried to do online deliveries or trying to work as around as much as possible in terms of keeping the players engaged somehow. Everything that you could do through the laptop, I tried to do it.
"We couldn't really have much consistency on the field, which I would have wanted to, but it's definitely challenges that come with reality, with life.
"So the main thing for me is that I try to be as positive with the players and keep them engaged. To try and still keep pushing them as I believe that little extra percent that they were doing was crucial when we came back this year. I think the way I am, I'll never be satisfied. That's my personality. I always try to push for more and have more success.
"But in certain ways I can look back and see we had 64 players in my last four seasons here and 63 have moved onto the next level, that's either the professional or semi-professional, playing for the under 20s and signing a first team contract at the end of the season. Their successes come in different ways."
Scapin said he wanted to continue his progress as a coach at such a young age.
"I love football. The love the sport itself, the dynamics of it, the relationship with the players and being in that full time environment," he added.
"So for me, people always say do I want to work in the Premier League or for the Brazilian national team? But for me I always try to keep pushing myself every day. So my aspiration is to be better than yesterday. And if that takes me to the Premier League, if that takes me to the Brazil national team, I'm happy.
"So for me I want to definitely be working in a full time environment with professional players to the highest level possible. I think if there's a will behind it there you find a way to keep pushing your limits and that's how we see the best managers in the world doing it. They're still learning.
Scapin took the time to comment on the form of Tottenham's first team - coached by Aussie Ange Postecoglou following their 2-2 draw with major rivals Arsenal.
Postecoglou has his team playing sensational football and are fourth on the table from six games and have not yet tasted defeat.
"It's great to see the club in a good position obviously having worked for them for the last six years or so," Scapin added.
"Definitely trying to be as supportive as I can and to be very honest with my personality I always look to win and to get a draw I'm not the happiest but considering the situation that they were at the Emirates (Arsenal's home ground) it's always a tough game.
"I think that the result was positive and they're still unbeaten in the Premier League."
