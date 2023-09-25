Illawarra Mercury
From coaching in Europe and Wollongong.. now Matheus Vianna Scapin is off to Saudi Arabia

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:09pm
Matheus Vianna Scapin will leave Wollongong to take up coaching at Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. Picture by Robert Peet
UOW Tottenham Hotspur coach Matheus Vianna Scapin has worked across the globe and now he is about to embark on another chapter of his coaching career after being appointed as Head of Academy and Assistant Coach of the Saudi Arabia side, Al Qadsiah FC.

