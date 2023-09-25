From coaching in Europe and Wollongong.. now Matheus Vianna Scapin is off to Saudi Arabia

UOW Tottenham Hotspur coach Matheus Vianna Scapin has worked across the globe and now he is about to embark on another chapter of his coaching career after being appointed as Head of Academy and Assistant Coach of the Saudi Arabia side, Al Qadsiah FC.
Scapin has been the head coach of the Tottenham Hotspur Global Football Program at the University of Wollongong since the beginning of 2020. In this time, the program has faced different challenges, however, he states that the program has been a success.
Some of his most successful students include Lachlan Cook - who is now at Malaga and Chantelle Symes at Brisbane Roar.
The Brazilian national has coached worldwide and now he will spend the next two years working in the Middle East.
A number of global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and JordanHenderson have been some of the latest high profile moves from European clubs into the Saudi Pro League.
The country is making progress in both the male and the female game according to Scapin.
"I knew the technical director there and got appointed about three weeks ago," he said.
"The club is investing a lot into football with the vision of getting promoted into the Pro League. Over the upcoming months we will be looking to bring professionals from around the globe to build the Academy and assist the first team.
"Having two years to build a project with strong foundations is something I am looking forward to. By immersing myself in the Saudi culture, I will be able to assess the needs of the players and the club and I will use my expertise to achieve the best outcome."
"It's two years with the option to extend, which is fantastic in terms of the project itself. It gives me time to build something with strong foundations which I believe is important. Understanding their culture and understanding their reality and sort of what needs they need and what I can bring in from my previous experiences and my expertise.
"So it will give me time to work and get to know them and trying to get the best out of them."
Scapin said that it had been a journey since he arrived in Australia for the UOW program due to Covid-19 and last year's constant rain. Despite this, he mentions that he is proud of how the program overcame all the obstacles.
"Every year that I've been here we've had a different challenge," he said.
"During COVID-19, no one knew what to expect. We delivered online content that kept the players engaged. We became inventive in working out solutions with the assistance of technology.
"We couldn't have consistency on the field, but the main idea was to be positive with the players and continue to push them. I believe the work we were doing during that time was crucial in their development when we returned.
"I can now look back and see we had 64 players in my last four seasons here and 63 have moved onto the next level, that's either professional or semi-professional, playing for the under 20s and signing a first team contract at the end of the season. Player successes come in different ways."
Scapin said he wanted to continue his progress as a coach at such a young age.
"I love football. The sport itself, the dynamics of the game, the relationship with players and being in that environment," he added.
"People ask me if I want to work with the Brazilian national team or the Premier League, but for me my aspiration is to be become better than yesterday. If that takes me to the Brazilian national team or the Premier League, then I will be happy. Like some of the best football managers in the game, I want to continue to learn, grow and push to the highest level."
Postecoglou has his team playing sensational football and are fourth on the table from six games and have not yet tasted defeat.
"It's great to see the club in a good position and I am supportive of their results. It is good to see that they are still unbeaten in the Premier League."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.