Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Berkeley man Feras Abdul-Hamid clocked at 200kmh in 50kmh zone in pursuit, trial hears

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 25 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feras Abdul-Hamid is standing trial in Wollongong District Court. Picture from Facebook
Feras Abdul-Hamid is standing trial in Wollongong District Court. Picture from Facebook

A Berkeley man accused of dropping drugs out of a Mercedes-Benz window as he hit speeds of 200kmh during a police chase has denied it was him behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.