Fire investigators and police are searching for a fire bug after a spate of suspicious blazes in Cordeaux.
The most recent fire erupted in dried grass off Harry Graham Drive, and it quickly raced towards bushland at 11.37am on Monday, September 25.
It was the third suspicious fire to start in the area during recent weeks, NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector David Bartlett said.
"Fire investigators are up there now and we've asked the police to attend," he said.
"We're considering it suspicious because there's been a number of other small fires in the past few weeks."
While most of the fires have been small - at around 10 square metres - Insp Bartlett said they always have the potential to be destructive.
"There's always that potential if it happens to get lit on a high fire danger day," he said.
Meanwhile, two grass fires that ignited off Memorial Drive in Fairy Meadow, and another one off Cliff Road in North Wollongong during the past week are also under investigation by police.
This comes as firefighters take advantage of cooler conditions to conduct pile burns in the Illawarra's northern suburbs on Monday.
If you have any information that could assist police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Stay up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
