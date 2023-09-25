Check out the new playground at Shellharbour's North Beach

A new playground has been officially opened on Monday at Shellharbour's North Beach, in time for the start of the September school holidays.
The new space includes a climbing frame, swings, an ocean-themed seesaw with accessible platform, a nature play trail, sheltered picnic tables, a bubbler/water station and dog bowl, plus balance beam and hopping logs.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said the new playground catered for a range of uses and was sure to be popular with visitors and residents.
"It's a wonderful space for people of all ages. Due to its beachside location, the park is perfect for children's play, picnics or just taking in views of the ocean," Mayor Homer said.
"We have made good use of the existing trees (heritage listed North Folk Island) so there is plenty of natural shade mixed along with the two shade-covered picnic tables.
The play space also features a communication board that uses pictures to help neurodiverse people communicate using pictures rather than words.
Alongside the playground will be a stunning public artwork, due to be installed in the coming weeks.
The artwork, titled Long Distance, is being created by Carla Gottgens. The striking piece will comprise two whale tails to represent the annual journey of humpback whales on their migratory path past Shellharbour.
